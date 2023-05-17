Does Halle Bailey's movie The Little Mermaid take a dig at Kate Middleton? Here's what we know

What does The Little Mermaid have to do with Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton?

Seemingly nothing, but Disney’s new remake starring Halle Bailey apparently did side with the Duchess of Sussex and take a dig at Catherine. Yes, you read that right!

An early reviewer told Page Six that the film has some subtle comparisons between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Ariel (who is Black in this remake) and Prince Eric (who is White).

However, one scene particular had a literal reference to a couple of royal members, including Kate Middleton.

Did The Little Mermaid take a dig at Kate Middleton?

Referring to the scene, the critic told the media outlet, “Ariel has sacrificed her voice in order to get to the surface and [meet] Prince Eric. She can’t speak so he tries to guess her name,” they told us. “His first guess is Diana. His second guess is Catherine, but after [Ariel gives a disgusted] reaction, he [concludes] ‘OK, definitely not Catherine.’” So, apart from Kate, the film also has a not-so-subtle reference to Diana, Prince Harry’s late mother.

The critic also shared that there was no logic in the plot of the film for such a strong response from Ariel. “Disney would be disingenuous to imply those name choices were coincidental,” the source said.

In her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan, 41, shared that she relates to The Little Mermaid. Recalling her challenging time in the UK after her wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan said, “I went, ‘Oh my God, she falls in love with the prince and because of that she loses her voice.”

More about The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid is being helmed by Rob Marshall. The live-action remake by Disney will hit theatres in India on May 26, 2023. The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey as the protagonist Ariel, Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder, Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle. Apart from this, Jonah Hauer-King will feature as Prince Eric, Art Malik as Sir Grimby, Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle dons a strapless golden dress as she accepts an award in NYC, gets accompanied by Prince Harry