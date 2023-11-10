Does Jacob Elordi 'walk away’ during a small talk? Actor REVEALS

Jacob Elordi has been getting all the praise for his newly released movie, Priscilla. The actor played the role of Elvis Presley as he has been all over the news. After becoming a sensation for his portrayal of an enthralling, toxic antihero on Euphoria, the young actor is one of the most promising stars in the industry. However, it was said that he walked away from a small talk, and the actor reacted to the same.

Jacob Elordi shares his reaction to small talks

The actor has been all over the place promoting his upcoming outing as Elvis Presley in the movie directed by Sofia Coppola . He was in a conversation on The Kelly Clarkson Show and talked about how he just walked away from the small talk. When the host shared that she is really bad at small talk and wants to go deep in the conversation, Jacob Elordi shared his experience saying, “I just sort of walk away” as he laughed. “If you act strange enough, people would not like you. I get away with odd,” he added.

The actor shared how he wanted to check on his arteries after going full method acting to prepare for the role of Elvis Presley in the movie. The director of the movie, Coppola revealed that Elordi got into his Elvis character by mimicking the rock ‘n’ roll legend's infamous bad eating habits. “I averaged like a pound of bacon a day. It's not that noticeable because I'm quite long, but I was the biggest I've ever been,” he said.

About Elordi’s role in movie Priscilla

For the movie, Jacob Elordi has been praised by both critics and the real-life Priscilla Presley for his depiction of Elvis Presley. In the movie, the actor ignored “the mythology” surrounding the artist and instead tried to find “where the real person lies” when preparing to play the role. The movie director confirmed that Priscilla Presley liked Elordi's Elvis accent and was surprised by how much Jacob's voice resembled her ex-husband's. The movie is based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me about her tumultuous time married to the musician, their divorce, and up until his death in 1977. Coppola made the film to shed light on Priscilla's lesser-known perspective, as fans are mostly familiar with Elvis and Priscilla as a legendary couple.

