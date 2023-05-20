Does Jeff Bezos' $500 Million worth yacht have a figurine of his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez? Find out

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon has garnered attention with his brand-new yacht, which is worth a whopping $500 Million. As per the reports, the 59-year-old has been busy travelling across islands along with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez ever since he bought the yacht, which he has fondly named 'Koru'. However, the Amazon founder's new yacht is now making headlines for a figurine in its nose portion, that resembles his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

Does Jeff Bezos' yacht have a figurine of his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez?

According to the latest reports published by Page Six, Jeff Bezos' $500 Million worth yacht 'Koru' has a figurine in its nose portion, which is now garnering the attention of netizens. If the reports are to be believed, the figurine is placed in the wooden figurehead is placed on the massive 417-foot-long vessel of the yacht. Even though there is no official confirmation on the same, the figurine's uncanny resemblance with Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez has led the netizens to believe that it was the Amazon founder's sweet surprise for his lady love.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's love story

For the unversed, the Amazon founder made his relationship with Lauren Sanchez, who was an entertainment reporter and news anchor, official in 2019, after he announced divorce from his ex-wife Mackenzie, after 25 years of marriage. Lauren Sánchez, on the other hand, got separated from her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, a powerful member of Hollywood and one of the most powerful agents in the industry, after 13 years of married life.

Later, in her interview with Wall Street Journal, Lauren Sanchez opened up about her relationship with Jeff Bezos and revealed that he was the one who taught her all about management. "Living with Jeff is like having a master class every day. What he’s really taught me a lot about is management," revealed the former reporter.

ALSO READ: Machine Gun Kelly extends support to 'hot' Megan Fox amid breakup rumors; Details here