Does Jennifer Aniston approve of online attack on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Jennifer Aniston is not keeping her stance neutral when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and her latest social media activity is proof of the same.

Aniston is one of the followers of an Instagram page called ‘obviousbutamazing’ which is known to post attacks on celebs like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Angelina Jolie, and Amber Heard.

And now, the FRIENDS star reacted to another post hitting at Prince Harry. Read on to know more.

Jennifer Aniston likes an Instagram post that attacks Prince Harry

The Instagram page in question talked about Prince Harry and the upcoming coronation ceremony of his father King Charles III. The post first mentioned Gun Violence in the US before moving on to the royal members. The post not only termed Prince Harry, 38, ‘the worst brother in the entire world’ but also praised the decision to attend the ceremony without his wife and actress Meghan Markle.

“The worst brother in the entire world #princeharry will attend his Dad’s coronation solo, without #meghanmarkle Smart decision. They need to check him for recording devices, and no one should say boo until he’s long gone on his way back to America to complain about how hard it is having it all! (clown emoji),” the caption read.

The caption then moves on to talk about Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise, and Brooke Shields.

Jennifer Aniston’s LIKE is clearly visible on the Instagram post. Looks like the actress approves of what the post has to say about the royals.

Fans react to Instagram post about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Netizens reacted to the Instagram post talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with one particular user even commenting on Jennifer’s like. “Jennifer needs to mind her own business when it comes to Harry and Meghan, until you can walk in there shoes keep your comments to yourself. Harry is telling his truth about his abuse.” Another comment was about Meghan Markle. It read, “MM – You would think she’d want to be there be a part of royal history making. This chance to have her picture in the history books forever. Then maybe having her picture taken and be a part of history just isn’t her thing.”

