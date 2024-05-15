Does Joey King Have Allergies? Kissing Booth Actress Shares Shocking Results

Disclaimer: The image in this article may seem graphic to some people.

Joey King, best known for her role in the Netflix teen rom-com series The Kissing Booth, is allergic to pretty much everything. The actor shared on social media that she recently had an allergy test done.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old American actor shared a picture of her taking the test on Friday (May 10). Check out below what the test is about and its results.

What is Joey King allergic to?

King shared a picture of the allergy test performed on her bare back which was red from fresh pokes and marked in orange. “Wanna hang out? I’ll bring the antihistamine,” she wrote along with the post.

To determine the cause of an allergy, potential allergy triggers are applied to the skin and observe how the skin reacts. The most common method to do this is the skin prick test. As per the National Library of Medicine (NIH), “In this test, the doctor puts drops of different watery solutions containing allergens (like pollen or trace amounts of animal hair) on various marked positions on your skin. Your skin is then pricked a little at each site so that the allergens can enter the skin. If you're allergic to the substance, your skin will react: On light-colored skin, the marked site will become red and a small bump (wheal) will appear.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

From the picture, fans concluded and enquired, “What aren’t you allergic to?” while actor and comedian Dax Shepard commented, “Great. So basically…everything?” and Channing Tatum added, “Bro….”

ALSO READ: ‘Responsibility Makes You Grow': Joey King Talks About Getting Married At 24

Previously, during her appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live in April, King shared how she got sick after a major course during her trip to Barcelona with her husband filmmaker Steven Piet. She spoke about one of her favorite restaurants that serves a 28-course meal. However, she was full at 17 and sad, “I don’t want to get graphic, but I spent way more time with the toilet than with my husband (on) that trip.” Now, we and King both guess why.

What is Joey King currently working on?

Born in 1999, King began her acting career as early as at the age of four with commercials. Her first prominent role was in the Disney series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Though she gained recognition with her performance as Ramona Quimby in the 2010 comedy film Ramona and Beezus, she rose to global fame with The Kissing Booth in 2018.

However, she received widespread critical acclaim for her performance in Hulu’s crime drama series The Act for which she earned nominations for both Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. Her latest work includes Hulu’s historical drama miniseries We Were Lucky Ones which premiered in March.

She has also worked in several notable movies including Battle: Los Angeles (2011), Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Oz the Great and Powerful (2013), The Conjuring (2013), Wish I Was Here (2014), Independence Day: Resurgence (2016), Summer ‘03 (2018), and The In Between (2022), among several others.

ALSO READ: ‘Responsibility Makes You Grow': Joey King Talks About Getting Married At 24