Does Julia Quinn Know About Bridgerton Season 4's Love Story? Author Had THIS To Say

The third season of Bridgerton is already out and fans are speculating who the next book will be about. Julia Quinn, the author behind the novels, has hinted about whom she sees as a potential lead in response to fan’s questions but remains tight-lipped over other details.

No more tradition: Speculations on 4th season

The first two seasons of Bridgerton followed Quinn’s eight-book series chronologically. The first was Daphne Bridgerton, while the second centered on Anthony Bridgerton. However, this pattern was broken in season 3 with no adaptation of An Offer From a Gentleman, the third book that tells Benedict Bridgerton’s story. Instead, it adapted Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which is Colin Bridgeton and Penelope Featherington's’ love story.

Shonda Rhimes, executive producer of the show has indicated that the series may not follow through strictly in terms of book orders.“We’re not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories,” Rhimes said during her interview with Entertainment Tonight. Consequently, this decision has left fans guessing whether Benedict, Eloise, or Francesca will feature in season four.

Season 3 clues

At the end of season three, there will be solid clues for who will be the romantic leads for season four according to showrunner Jess Brownell. Speaking during an interview with TV Insider she said “I won’t give you anything, but I do think that there are some clues at the end of season 3 of where we’re headed. So yeah, I leave that fans to pick apart, but I think we’re tipping our hand just a little bit.” Thus these hints can only be unraveled by carefully watching through till the end of this current third season by its fans.

Benedict currently has had significant airtime in S3. The initial four episodes featured his love for art and gave suggestions about possible romantic relations. Nevertheless, Sophie Beckett, Benedict’s love interest in the books, has not appeared yet. Hence some fans speculate that Benedict’s story could be the focal point of season four.

Potential leads for Season 4

Who will be the lead in season 4 has led to several theories? Eloise Bridgerton besides Benedict is another front-runner. In the book, Eloise’s journey involves her marriage to Sir Phillip Crane, a character introduced in season one and seen again in season two as Marina Thompson’s husband.

Francesca Bridgerton is also a possibility. Her romance starts with John Stirling appearing in episode three of the third season. Thus this early setup might open the way for Francesca to be explored more fully during the next season.

So what awaits?

For now, you can stream part 1 of Bridgerton S3 on Netflix. Part 2 consisting of another four episodes will premiere on June 13th, 2024. Fans can only guess and dissect what may be happening based on hints from each episode until then about who might feature as leads for subsequent seasons four.

Thus making many people eagerly wait for more romance and drama which has been promised by the Bridgerton series coming its way soon enough with several new seasons ahead.