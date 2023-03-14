Does Justin Bieber still have tattoo of his former flame Selena Gomez? Find out

During Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's on-and-off relationship, the latter decided to prove his love to then girlfriend Gomez with a tattoo. Bieber decided to get inked with her portrait on his left wrist taking inspiration from Wolves’ singer Elle magazine photoshoot. He also added wings to this tattoo which might be indicating that Gomez is an angel.

Now amid the ongoing online drama between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, fans are claiming that Justin was showing off his tattoo of the former flame. There were also rumors that Hailey and Justin Bieber have split following this online feud.

Bieber’s fans claim that after his birthday in March 2023, the Peaches singer shared snaps on Instagram as he donned a gray sweater with its sleeve of the left side rolled up. Some fans of Selena and Justin also claim that Bieber has a tattoo on his neck which is also dedicated to the Wolves singer as a rose is designed along with faint S. Rose are said to be Selena’ favorite flower.

In this light, fans have been questioning why Bieber has not gotten rid of Selena’s tattoo even after having so many resources. The Peaches singer can easily get his former flame Selena Gomez’s tattoo if he wants to.

In a 2016 GQ interview Bieber revealed that he tried to cover up this tattoo by shading Gomez’s face but people still know. Couple of years later he also posted and said, ‘Over a hundred hours of hard work on my body and I wouldn’t take back a single one. I absolutely love art and I've made my body a canvas and it’s so much fun’.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin Bieber said that at the end of day every tattoo has a story to tell even if it is not the favorite one.

