Does Kanye West make Bianca Censori 'run his life' for him? Wife roles EXPLAINED

Kanye West and Bianca Censori continue to be in the limelight for all the odd reasons. This time around, one more source showed up to spill the beans on the spousal roles of the couple. It comes out that Bianca is not the trophy wife that she was perceived to be. Instead, she is the one taking care of errands for the rapper. So, is she playing the managerial role of Kanye? Is Bianca also taking care of his business? Here is everything to know about the couple and the insights into their marriage.

Kanye West's wife Bianca's managerial roles

In a series of revelations by Geo.tv, it has been revealed that Bianca "pretty much runs" Kanye's life. The look of it shows that Kanye might be the one controlling Bianca's life by asserting his fashion and styling choices upon her. However, the insider word has something else altogether. It turns out that Bianca wields a more substantial influence than observers might presume. The insider told Geo.tv that Bianca is whole-heartedly dedicated to running the chores for Kanye.

According to their findings, “Bianca takes his calls and pretty much runs the show. She makes really great decisions that benefit Ye, Yeezy and ultimately she, everyone in his circle feels they are the hit duo and perfect for each other.” Not only this, but Censori has also allegedly made Kanye a happier person. He is more than happy to hand over the work and calls to her.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori work together

This insider talked to The Sun and started by saying that Kanye and Bianca work well together because she's very patient, loving, and caring. They also noticed that Kanye seems happier now than before, which is a big change. These new details have come out after Bianca was given special permission to handle Kanye West's legal and money matters.

This happened because Kanye's career took a big hit when he made hurtful comments. Companies like Adidas, GAP, and Balenciaga stopped working with him, causing him to lose more than $2 billion in just one day. But it is not clear if she is the one taking care of his divorce matters.

