Does Kanye West Share Close Bond With North West? Inside The Father-Daughter Duo's Relationship

Rapper Kanye West has been the center of controversies multiple times in his career. From his anti-Semitic comments to the heavily documented feud with singer Taylor Swift, the list is not short. The news of the fallout with his ex-wife and socialite Kim Kardashian was at the fore in 2022, with rising questions about how they would co-parent their 4 children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kanye has maintained a strong bond with his children post the divorce, especially with the eldest North, who has already made her music debut.

North West inspired by dad Kanye West

While the marriage has ended and both Kanye and Kim have moved on to a new chapter, with Kanye marrying model Bianca Censori, he is a very present father and has been spotted attending basketball games and the Superbowl with his eldest daughter North West. The two went on a trip to Dubai and Saudi Arabia in late 2023 to have some father-daughter time.

North seems to cherish this bond as well. In an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians that aired last year, mother Kim revealed that the 10-year-old preferred the quaint lifestyle of her dad- who was then living in an apartment with Censori as their house was under renovation. "North, she'll go to her dad's, she'll be like, 'Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny. He doesn't have a chef. He doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment," said the socialite on the show.

In her first-ever interview with I-D magazine, North could not stop gushing about her dad’s rapping career, further revealing that she mirrors his love for music.” I like singing. Performing is my favorite,” the youngling had to say. She then affirmed that most of her passion was inherited from Kanye himself.

North West's foray into the music industry

All this culminated in North’s first-ever performance at the Hollywood Bowl this year, where she took the stage to sing I Just Can't Wait to Be King on the event’s first night. She was also joined by several industry A-listers like Jennifer Hudson, Nathan Lane, Heather Headley, and more, with her and Hudson being highlighted as special performers for the night.

North has already made her debut, with Kanye’s track Talking/Once Again which has got her the title for the youngest artist to enter the Billboard Hot 100 Charts, peaking at no. 30. A debut album is to be expected from the young star, as announced by her at Vultures 2 event in March this year.

