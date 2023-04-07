Does Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son’s name starts with ‘T’? Find out what reality star has to say

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their son together eight months ago via surrogate. Fans are eager to know more about the new born baby but the parents have kept the name of their child a mystery.

While appearing as a guest on the Jennifer Hudson show, Khloe Kardashian has shared more information about her eight months old son.

Here is everything that we know about the new born baby of Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s son that they welcomed via surrogate.

Khloe Kardashian on Jennifer Hudson show

In conversation with Jennifer Hudson, Khloe Kardashian revealed more information about her eight month old son and when his name will be announced. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star also talked about how happy and amazing her son is.

The former American Idol contestant asked the reality television star whether they have named their son, to which the latter replied, ‘Yes! He's named, but I haven't announced it’. Kardashian said that he was delivered via surrogate and at first she didn’t know what to name him. She continued, ‘I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. And so at first, he didn't have a name. Then, he's been named, but I've been waiting for the premier of our show’.

On the show, Khloe Kardashian also said that she was not sure whether she was going to make it this far without revealing the name of their child but if her daughter says something then she is ‘screwed’.

Khloe Kardashian Instagram story

Earlier fans have speculated that Khloe Kardashian’s eight month old son's name is ‘Christian’ because of her Instagram stories. Khloe posted a video with mini backpacks for the kid attendees to True’s birthday party. There were different bags with Kardashian-Jenner children's names written on them, including Stormi and Aire. In this a backpack was also found with the name Christian thus sparking the theories that this might be the name of a new addition in Khloe’s family.

