Does Khloe Kardashian feel "more than an aunt" to Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream?

Dream Kardashian is well-known because of her Kardashian aunts and how she often features on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram. The six-year old is the only daughter of Robert Kardashian Jr. and his ex fiancée Blac Chyna. Though Dream has a great relationship with all her aunts, it is clear that Khloe Kardashian has been completely involved in her life.

In a sneak peek of the July 13 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick comments on Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Dream Kardashian. Here is everything to know about the same.

Khloe Kardashian on Dream Kardashian

In the sneak peek video, Scott Disick praises Khloe Kardashian’s ability to become a third parent to Dream even after what she has been going through.

Disick said that it was ‘amazing’ how Khloe was able to pull off Dream's birthday party with everything going on. He added, “I just can’t believe you’ve become somewhat of co-parents... you’re like more than an aunt.” To this the Good American founder replied, “Just a third parent. The third wheel—like most things in life.” Scott persisted and said, “You're not the third wheel. You're like the wheel that makes the car move.”

During confessional, Khloe Kardashian admitted, “Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people.”

This comes after Khloe Kardashian helped throw Dream a butterfly-themed birthday party, which also included multi-tiered cake and pink-and-purple balloon arches. Last week, The Good American founder also shared a video with Dream and True during a sleepover. They called themselves ‘fancy girls’ as Dream and True Thompson showed off their singing skills.

In March a source told PEOPLE, “True and Dream are best friends and love being together and that’s the main reason why Khloé‘s with them so much.” Another added, “Aunt Khloé loves to be good to Dream and is always happy to take her. They’re very close.”

