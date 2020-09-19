Does Kim Kardashian feel Kanye West's downward spiral is attributed partly to the coronavirus pandemic?

Kim Kardashian is reported to be 'deeply disappointed and sad' because her husband Kanye West is struggling with his mental health.

2020 has been a troubling year for Kanye West as his mental health struggles with the bipolar disorder has led to the Lift Yourself rapper going on Twitter rants, a couple of times. The most recent one seeing the Grammy-winning artist actually peeing on one of his awards. While divorce rumours loom on the sidelines, Kim Kardashian has kept a united front as she knows of her husband's illness.

According to a recent report by US Weekly, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is "deeply disappointed and sad" because West is struggling and it has been a vicious cycle which Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time. Moreover, Kardashian isn't surprised over the fact that Kanye hasn't been abiding to terms of his care plan. Reportedly, the couple has had a discussion about his meltdown while attributing his "downward spiral" partly to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Being isolated and alone essentially in his head isn’t healthy for Kanye," an insider shared with US Weekly.

When it comes to the 39-year-old reality star's thoughts on her 43-year-old husband's recent viral tweets, the insider revealed to US Weekly, "She doesn’t care about the tweets, that is Kanye being Kanye. It's the mood swings and the manic episodes [that] are extremely difficult for Kim to help Kanye cope with," while adding that Kardashian has been patient and given West the space to be creative in the hopes that it would be a healthy outlet for him to express himself. However, the insider noted that the best intention has often led to negative outcomes.

While helping Kanye with his mental health struggles has been a journey and a lot for Kim, she's committed to holding it together for their 4 kids - North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 16 months, who come first for Kardashian.

