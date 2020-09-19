  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Does Kim Kardashian feel Kanye West's downward spiral is attributed partly to the coronavirus pandemic?

Kim Kardashian is reported to be 'deeply disappointed and sad' because her husband Kanye West is struggling with his mental health.
10833 reads Mumbai
Kanye West's recent mental breakdown has left Kim Kardashian deeply disappointed and sadDoes Kim Kardashian feel Kanye West's downward spiral is attributed partly to the coronavirus pandemic?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

2020 has been a troubling year for Kanye West as his mental health struggles with the bipolar disorder has led to the Lift Yourself rapper going on Twitter rants, a couple of times. The most recent one seeing the Grammy-winning artist actually peeing on one of his awards. While divorce rumours loom on the sidelines, Kim Kardashian has kept a united front as she knows of her husband's illness.

According to a recent report by US Weekly, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is "deeply disappointed and sad" because West is struggling and it has been a vicious cycle which Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time. Moreover, Kardashian isn't surprised over the fact that Kanye hasn't been abiding to terms of his care plan. Reportedly, the couple has had a discussion about his meltdown while attributing his "downward spiral" partly to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Being isolated and alone essentially in his head isn’t healthy for Kanye," an insider shared with US Weekly.

When it comes to the 39-year-old reality star's thoughts on her 43-year-old husband's recent viral tweets, the insider revealed to US Weekly, "She doesn’t care about the tweets, that is Kanye being Kanye. It's the mood swings and the manic episodes [that] are extremely difficult for Kim to help Kanye cope with," while adding that Kardashian has been patient and given West the space to be creative in the hopes that it would be a healthy outlet for him to express himself. However, the insider noted that the best intention has often led to negative outcomes.

While helping Kanye with his mental health struggles has been a journey and a lot for Kim, she's committed to holding it together for their 4 kids -  North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 16 months, who come first for Kardashian.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian is 'holding onto her marriage' with Kanye West amidst rapper's recent Twitter meltdown?

What do you have to say about Kanye West's recent Twitter meltdown? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :US Weekly,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement