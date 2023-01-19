Does Kim Kardashian HATE Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori?

Just like everybody the Kardashian family is pretty confused and concerned about the sudden Kanye West marriage to Bianca Censori, revealed Page Six. Reportedly, Kim Kardashian aka former Mrs. West has never actually liked Censori and there are no obvious reasons. Rumours state that Kim already suspected a frisson between Censori and Kanye West who’s now her ex-husband.

Kim Kardashian “hates” Bianca Censori?

An insider even claimed, “Kim hates her.” In fact, on Friday TMZ reported that Kanye West has wed his architectural designer Bianca Censori. Sources claim that it was public knowledge that the boss’s wife at the time, Kim Kardashian never liked her. She even had suspicions that the architectural designer had a thing for West way back when he was married to her. Sources even claim Kim Kardashian has forever despised Censori because she suspected a sexual spark between them.

The insider shared, “Kim has a bad opinion of her,” and added “This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim,” and even went ahead and said, “She’s pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s wedding

On Friday, TMZ reported that Kanye West and Bianca Censori got married in a private wedding ceremony. While they never got their marriage certificate which would have made their union legal, they were seen flaunting wedding rings. Bianca Censori holds a master's degree in architecture and has been a part of the company where West heads a number of fashion and design projects.

Not too long ago, the couple was spotted on a date at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. In fact, Kanye even released a track called “Censori Overload” in December which famously had a line “And the Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more sex till marriage.” Moreover, the Daily Mail revealed that the pair went to the Amangiri resort in Utah’s Grand Circle of National Parks and Monuments for their honeymoon last week.

How Bianca Censori fits into Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s kids’ life?

While the couple has married and has been flaunting their romance, one of the biggest issues that come to light after their wedding is the question of how will Bianca fit into Kanye West’s and Kim Kardashian’s kids’ life. A source told Page Six, “The family isn’t taking this as a marriage yet. They don’t know what it is.” Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four children together named North, Chicago, Pslam, and Saint.

How are the Kardashians reacting to the Kanye West wedding?

A source told Page Six that the Kardashians are actually waiting for the marriage papers of the private wedding. “They aren’t sure if it is a PR stunt. They are waiting to see if he files for papers. They are nervous because if it’s real, she would be in the children’s life.”