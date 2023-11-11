Does Kim Kardashian have a secret tattoo? Reality TV star REVEALS

In the world of Kim Kardashian, secrets are hard to come by. However, the American media personality recently shocked fans by revealing an unexpected secret.

Kim, who once compared tattoos to "putting a bumper sticker on a Bentley," split the fact that she got herself inked at an unsuspecting place. During the latest episode of The Kardashians, as retrieved via E! News , the reality TV star revealed the reasons as to why she finally decided to get her body inked.

Kim Kardashian shocks fans by unveiling her hidden tattoo

Despite Kim Kardashian's earlier aversion to tattoos, she disclosed a surprising secret during a conversation with her hairstylist, Chris Appleton. "You guys, something you don't know about me," she shared. Kardashian then proudly showcased an infinity sign inked into her bottom lip, a decision she made after her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

In behind-the-scenes footage, viewers got a glimpse of Kim's spontaneous decision, as she and her friends opted for matching tattoos to commemorate the occasion. She shared, "Me and all my friends got matching tattoos, and everyone got them on their hands, and I was like, 'There's not a shot I will get a tattoo.'"

The revelation came with an acceptance as she added, "I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley," contradicting her viral answer for not having tattoos, which simply added a touch of humor to Kim's unexpected venture into the world of body art.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian reveals the unexpected spark that ignited her romance with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian says her tattoo is so hidden that she forgets about it

With her proud decision to place a tattoo in an unnoticed area, the socialite surprisingly admitted that even she forgets about her secret tattoo. The strategically placed infinity sign on Kim's bottom lip often goes unnoticed, and she humorously confessed, "No one knows, no one sees it, I forget."

She further elaborated on how she ends up discovering her own tattoo often while flossing her teeth, exclaiming, "But every once in a while, I'll be flossing my teeth, and I'll see black, and I'll go, 'What's this black thing?'"

From a spontaneous decision to mark a significant moment to the amusing admission of occasionally forgetting about the ink, Kim Kardashian continues to surprise and entertain her audience.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian’s classy body-hugging Balenciaga gown with long graceful train is every pink lover’s dream