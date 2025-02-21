Does Kim Kardashian Take Fee For Being Her and Kanye West's Daughter North's Momager? Find Out

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian addressed speculation about whether she would take a managerial fee from her daughter North West's burgeoning career. Unlike her mother, Kris Jenner, who famously takes a 10% cut from her children's earnings, Kim clarified her stance.

While talking to her sister Khloé, Kim made it clear that she isn’t taking a cut from North’s career as per Page Six. "Guess what? This momager is not taking 10 percent," she said, shutting down any speculation. She also admitted she didn’t expect to take on this role so soon, joking, "I wasn't planning on being a momager for like another 10 years!"

Kim discussed the challenges of managing North's activities alongside her own career. She stated, "Every day that she is busy doing something is a day that I can't work because she's not doing anything without me being right there the whole time."

The episode also delved into North's opportunity to perform as Simba in The Lion King's 30th anniversary celebration at the Hollywood Bowl. Kim shared concerns about public perception, acknowledging that while North is comfortable performing, singing is not her primary talent.

She shared that North is very comfortable performing, but she's not a singer. She said that North raps, and she's been on the stage with her dad. Despite these concerns, North's performance was met with mixed reviews online, with some critics attributing her role to her parents' influence, while others praised her confidence.

In navigating North's career decisions, Kim consulted her ex-husband, Kanye West. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian put their differences aside to support their daughter, North West.

Despite their divorce, the former couple reunited to discuss North’s opportunity to perform at the Hollywood Bowl for The Lion King's 30th anniversary celebration. Kim revealed that Kanye thought the opportunity was “cool” and encouraged their daughter to go for it.