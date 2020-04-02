Does Kim Kardashian want another baby with Kanye West amidst quarantine period with her 4 children?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who are blessed with four children, are currently on quarantine mode like the rest of the world. In a recent interview, Kim shut down the possibility of a baby no. 5. Read below to know more about what Kim had to share on the same.

The coronavirus scare has restricted everyone into the confines of their houses under lockdown with the new lifestyle of self-isolation in place. Kim Kardashian is amongst those millions, who is on quarantine mode with her husband Kanye West and their four children - North West, 6, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2, Psalm West, 10-months-old. This made some wonder if a baby no. 5 could be possible, amidst the quarantine period but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was quick to debunk it.

"Being at home with four kids, if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It's really tough," Kim quipped in her short interview for The View. Furthermore, when asked about how she and Kanye are handling the self-isolation period, Kardashian confessed, "I actually love that time because we do travel so much in our regular world that this has been great. I think the family bonding part of it all, we’re going on walks outside and we’ve watched every single movie you could possibly imagine." This includes 80s films like Harry and the Hendersons, which her kids haven't watched before.

Moreover, Kim also shared that she's been cooking, doing the laundry and being a teacher to her children during the quarantine period. While she misses seeing her sisters on a daily basis, they keep in touch through video call dinners and family group chats.

