Does Kylie Jenner regrets getting ‘boobs done’? The makeup mogul REVEALS truth

Kylie Jenner has always been accused of going under the knife and setting impossible beauty standards for women around the world. The makeup mogul had vehemently denied these accusations till now. On multiple occasions, Jenner said that she didn’t get any plastic surgery done on her body. However, in the recent episode of The Kardashians season 3 on Hulu, Kylie Jenner accepted getting her ‘boobs done’ and why she regrets it. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kylie Jenner talks about getting ‘boobs done’

After years of denial, Kylie Jenner admitted to going under a knife. While talking to her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, the mother of two revealed that she had her ‘boobs done’. Jenner said that she had undergone the procedure months before getting pregnant with her daughter Stormi in 2017.

The 25 year old makeup mogul also added that she regrets getting her boobs done as she had ‘beautiful breasts’ before. She said, “I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with.” The makeup mogul further added that she would not want her daughter to go through a knife. Kylie Jenner said, “I have a daughter too. I'd be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. She's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently. I wouldn't touch anything.”

Kylie also dropped the fact that she never anticipated becoming a mother at the age of 20.

Previously the mother of two said that she have never gotten any plastic surgery except lip fillers. She said, “One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false. I've only gotten fillers.”

