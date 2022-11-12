Does Louis Tomlinson keep in touch with his One Direction bandmates? Singer REVEALS

No matter how many years it's been since their indefinite hiatus, One Direction is a band that will always have the world talking! Comprising of Harry Styles , Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson , Niall Horan and former bandmate Zayn Malik, 1D truly made history in their years together and now individually enjoy their solo careers, respectively. Speaking on Tomlinson, his sophomore album titled Faith in the Future dropped on November 11...

While promoting his album Faith in the Future, Louis Tomlinson spoke candidly about his bond with his One Direction bandmates, having their friendship and support: "We're brothers. We experienced so much together. So I think it's important we do that [text each other about their music] for each other." On many occasions, the 1D members have reiterated that even though they've gone their separate ways, their love for the band and even Directioners remains the same. Moreover, we've also witnessed how they celebrate each other's success through social media.

Louis Tomlinson Texts 1D Lads During Album Release

When asked if he's heard from his One Direction buddies about his new music, Louis Tomlinson revealed, "Yeah, it's probably more likely to come on the album. Because you know what it's like these days, there's so many different singles, we'd be texting each other every other week. Normally around the album, that's when I normally make sure to try and text the lads and I'm sure they'll do the same. But, yeah, a couple of lads did text me actually over the single, now I come to think of it. They did, yeah. (smiles wide)"

We're definitely glad to know that One Direction keeps in touch!

Interestingly, last year, Liam Payne shared a heartwarming message for Indian Directioners, who unfortunately never got the chance to see One Direction perform in India: "I've always felt for Indian Directioners, actually, because we never managed to make it out to you guys. And for me, personally, I would love to make that trip. It's a place I've always wanted to go to. But overall, I guess, thank you for being so supportive from afar and yeah, I hope to come see you soon."