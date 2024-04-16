Does Mark Gatiss Want To Make a Movie Version Of Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock Series? Co-Creator Reveals

The journey that began in 2010 shows no signs of coming to a close anytime soon. Despite the conclusion of the Sherlock series, featuring the talented Benedict Cumberbatch, in 2017, the co-creator, Mark Gatiss, has his sights set on embarking on another thrilling escapade.

This time, Gatiss envisions a magnificent depiction of his creations. Continue reading to discover if there are any intentions of bringing these stories to the big screen.

Mark Gatiss about a Sherlock movie

The BBC show became a huge hit for bringing to life the enigmatic stories of a detective set in modern-day London. Based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous books, the series entertained audiences with both the thrilling mysteries of Sherlock and the impressive performances of the actors.

But in 2017, everything came to an end. Ever since then, fans who devoured the episodes featuring modern-day London have been eagerly waiting for more.

Seems like, Mark Gatiss, who put in endless effort to bring Doyle's words to life, has a shared sentiment. Gatiss, along with Steven Moffat, the writer of Doctor Who, collaborated as co-writers for the mentioned series. Together, they created something that received global acclaim during the entire duration of Sherlock, spanning from 2010 to 2017.

And now that it has been almost seven years since the time Sherlock came to an end, Gatiss opened up to Deadline speaking of the closed case.

Talking to the publication, the co-creator confirmed his plans to bring together the old cast for a full-length movie. However, there seem to be a few obstacles.

“You’ll have to ask Benedict (Cumberbatch) and Martin (Freeman). We’d like to make a film but trying to get everyone together is very difficult,” Gatiss stated.

Difficulties bringing back the cast of Sherlock

Although, the co-creator Mark Gatiss aims to revive the series it seems a bit of a tough job to bring the lead characters back.

While Benedict Cumberbatch has landed himself a monumental role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the character of Doctor Strange, his right hand from the series, seems to be busy as well.

Martin Freeman, known for his role as the detective's sidekick, John Watson, has also landed roles in major franchises. He portrayed Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit trilogy directed by Peter Jackson, and also had significant roles in the MCU as a Skrull and Everett Ross.

Sherlock ran for four amazing seasons and adapted the most memorable and best stories in Season 2.

Will we ever see the revival of this absolute giant or will we ever witness a feature film? It still remains a mystery, that only Sherlock can solve.

