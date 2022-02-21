Does The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel give Rachel Brosnahan nightmares? Find out why

Rachel Brosnahan is opening up about why her blockbuster Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel gives her nightmares. The series started airing its fourth season on February 18. Fans have been over the moon yet somehow also under it since Prime Video confirmed that the series would be coming back with a fifth and final season.

During a sit down on Kelly Clarkson's show, via ET, Brosnahan was asked if the rumours about the series giving her Mrs Maisel nightmares were true. Kelly prompted, "Is this real?" To which Brosnahan replied, "Absolutely," she explained that the show is scripted in a way that forces her to learn enormous amounts of lines, "If you've seen the show, as you know, it's a lot of dialogue. It's a lot of fast-talking. We have tons of dialogue and we don't always have a lot of time to memorize it." The House of Cards actress then went on and added, "So, I find that if I learn lines too late at night, I do that terrible thing where you sleep with the script on your chest, then I start running lines in my dreams, and so I start having stress dreams."

Moreover, Brosnahan also detailed the kinds of nightmares she usually dreams, "I'll wake up in my dream and I'm onstage and I'm delivering these lines and I forget one." The Golden Globe winner also shared a much peculiar nightmare of hers where she stands "naked in front of an audience" and somehow her "teeth fall out." Brosnahan remarked, "It's like I'm talking really fast and I'm doing all these jokes and suddenly I'm like, all my teeth are falling out."

