Does Megan Fox regret not living her 'Leonardo DiCaprio phase' early in life? Find out

In a candid conversation at Racket NYC, Megan Fox, the 37-year-old actress, expressed her desire for a more carefree youth. The occasion was the discussion around her latest poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. So, come, let’s unravel the layers of Megan Fox’s reflections on her past and her path to embracing personal growth.

Fox felt alone at the start of her career

While the Transformers star joked about exploring her wild side, she also shared a heartfelt message about self-reflection. Fox emphasized the importance of giving oneself more grace and steering away from negative self-talk. She noted, “I should be more kind to myself,” acknowledging that every experience, whether positive or challenging, contributed to her personal growth. When a fan inquired about advice for her 22-year-old self, Fox humorously remarked, “I would have lived out my Leonardo DiCaprio phase.”

Reflecting on her Hollywood entry, Fox revealed how being labeled the pretty girl clashed with her self-perception. Raised in the Pentecostal Church and previously a ‘goth’ kid, Fox resisted confronting conventional standards. The actress admitted to feeling alone during her early career but trusted that her truth and integrity would prevail.

Fox’s journey from darkness to healing

Known for her outspoken stance against misogyny, Fox acknowledged that her delivery might not have been perfect. She admitted to having dark not PR-approved humor and recognized the need for a more effective approach to expressing her views. Fox said, “I was on the right side of the universe.. (but) my delivery may not have been the best.”

Fox, engaged to musician Machine Gun Kelly and a mother of three, opened up about overcoming toxic patterns. Acknowledging past abusive relationships, she stated that healing has transformed her into a more engaged parent. Fox added, “I’m more helpful to other people after I heal myself.”

As Megan Fox navigates the complexities of her past, her journey is a testament to growth, self-discovery, and resilience.

