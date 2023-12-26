Does Meghan Markle blame the Royal Family for their deals drying up? See here

It appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are suffering from a lack of new opportunities and lucrative deals after their self-titled Netflix documentary last December. According to an inside source who talked to The UK Express, it was revealed that the couple has been facing some hurdles in their career as a lot of doors have been shut on their faces and they are getting no new projects.

What happened to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

The insider source revealed some of the problems that the couple seems to be facing. Even with the success of their Netflix documentary and Harry’s hit memoir Spare, they are apparently losing out on a lot of new opportunities, which has led to WME having a lot of private crisis talks with clients Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“There have been talks held with high-profile brands that didn’t lead to anything but should have. Those brands then actively courted other members of the family, the insider said. They also revealed that even though the couple had a really great partnership with luxury brand Dior, the brand’s focus has now shifted to Camilla, who wore Dior Haute Couture in September. The fact that actress Meg Ballamy, who plays the role of young Kate Middleton in the final season of The Crown, got a lucrative Dior deal only goes to add salt to the wound.

Advertisement

Even though Markle signed a deal with WME (William Morris Endeavor) in April of this year, the actress has gotten no new deals in the last few months. The couple’s $20 million deal with Spotify was also canceled and Spotify exec Bill Simmons called them “grifters”. The couple’s charity, the Archwell Foundation, also saw a steady decline in donations.

What led to this situation

There are a lot of reasons why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in hot waters with the Royal Family. Harry got $180,000 in damages after Mirror Group Newspaper hacked his phone. But his memoir Spare and him and Markle’s Netflix documentary both seem to be the reasons behind their recent lack of deals. It seems that brands do not want to associate with the couple to save their relationship with the Royal Family.

Not only has Spotify canceled Meghan’s podcast after 12 episodes, but Netflix has also pulled out of her animated project, Pearl. According to the source, “The team doesn’t appear to know what to do at this point. The consensus now is to try and repair the damage done to the Royal Family and hope that link will help them out of the doldrums.” But it is not clear what the Sussex Duke and Duchess are going to do to fight this recent slump.

ALSO READ: Will 2024 be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's year? An insider reveals why new year 'will be the year of redemption' for royal couple