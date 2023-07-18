Does Meghan Markle regret not being more involved in Prince Harry’s memoir after being labelled ‘professional whiners’?

Meghan Markle is said to be experiencing regrets regarding her level of participation in Prince Harry's explosive memoir, which was released in January earlier this year. It garnered significant attention. Despite Prince Harry's active involvement in various TV interviews to promote the book, a source claims that Meghan now wishes she had played a more hands-on role in its creation. The memoir, titled 'Spare,' contains damning allegations against senior members of the Royal Family, including Prince Harry's own brother Prince William, Camilla, and Princess Kate. As the couple faces criticism and being labeled "professional whiners," Meghan's remorse grows.

Meghan Markle's realization and regret

According to insiders, Meghan now recognizes the negative perception surrounding her and Harry, as they are increasingly viewed as "professional whiners." She understands that it is not as simple as distancing herself from the book, as she must be seen as fully supportive of Harry. The source revealed that Meghan regrets not being more involved in the memoir's creation and dispelled rumors of her micromanaging the content. The book was Harry's endeavor, and Meghan allowed him the freedom to write it. Similarly, she refrained from interfering in his interviews and promotional activities.

Emmys snub and spotify podcast woes for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan and Harry faced disappointment with their recent snub in the Primetime Emmys nominations, leaving the couple reportedly devastated. Shortly after, news emerged that Meghan's Spotify podcast would not be renewed for a second season. Sources close to Spotify suggest that the royal couple failed to meet the required productivity benchmark to secure the full payout. Despite these setbacks, Meghan is allegedly planning to continue her podcasting journey, demonstrating her determination to explore new creative avenues.

As Meghan reflects on her regrets and the backlash surrounding Prince Harry's memoir, the couple finds themselves at a challenging juncture. The Emmys snub and the uncertainty surrounding their podcast add to the pressures they face. However, Meghan remains resilient, with plans to create more podcasts, showing her commitment to utilizing her platform and sharing her voice with the world.

