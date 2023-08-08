Does Meghan Markle 'run the household' and 'make the decisions' in marriage with Prince Harry? Find out

While rumors of a separation between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were doing the rounds, the couple was spotted enjoying dinner at an Italian restaurant for her pre-birthday celebrations. Recent reports also claim that the two are happy together and reveal the decision-making dynamic in the household of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex.

Does Meghan Markle 'run the household' in marriage with Prince Harry?

An insider told People, "They seemed really happy together. Harry seems to be embracing this life he has with Meghan and knows it's a very different one than he had before." They added, "Meghan does seem to run the household and make the decisions, but it’s not that he bends for her. It’s just a dynamic that works for them." The source also mentioned how this dynamic and maybe one that Harry needs after everything he's been through.

Meanwhile, friends of the couple have revealed how they prefer a low-key and private life for themselves and their kids. Harry and Meghan want to create a normal life for their two kids namely Prince Archie and Princess Charlotte. According to the portal, the two usually work from a shared office inside their $14.65 million Montecito estate which reportedly consists of chicken coops, a playground, as well as a vegetable garden.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's low-key lifestyle

Meghan and Harry are spotted getting pizza takeout from Bettina, a restaurant near their house. When it comes to their kids they go on playdates and spend time at the beach. The duo is also seen at restaurants and local markets while keeping their circle small and low-key. Back in 2020, they stepped back from their royal duties and moved to Montecito.

Meghan and Harry have stated it was important for their mental health after all the pressure and media treatment they faced. The insider added that the royal life "wasn't a world they wanted for their family," and added, "Everything else flows from that, for whatever time period it takes." The Sussex royals tied the knot back in 2018 and stepped back from being working royals in 2020. Things between them and the royal family took a turn after their explosive Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir which included a lot of allegations.

Harry's relationship with his brother Prince William has been strained ever since his memoir made claims that Meghan was mistreated by the Prince of Wales. Other claims mentioned a physical fight between them and how he was made to feel like a spare throughout his life. Meghan recently celebrated her 42nd birthday and her pre-birthday celebrations included watching Barbie with her friends and a dinner with her husband and friends.

