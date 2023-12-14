Does Oprah Winfrey use Ozempic? TV star reveals details after months of speculation

Oprah Winfrey an influential media titan, has captivated audiences worldwide with her wisdom, resilience, and commitment to positive change. Beyond her groundbreaking talk show, she's celebrated for her authenticity, empowering millions with her journey of triumph over adversity.

Oprah's openness about her lifelong battle with weight has added a relatable dimension to her iconic status as she navigates the struggles many face. Her publicized weight loss journey showcases not only her determination but also inspires others to embrace self-love and wellness.

Does Oprah Winfrey use Ozempic?

Oprah Winfrey's remarkable weight loss has sparked speculation about the use of medications like Wegovy, Ozempic, or Mounjaro, which are known for inducing weight loss. In a recent exclusive interview with People , Winfrey confirmed that she credits an anti-obesity medication for her slimmer figure, though the specific treatment was not disclosed.

She said, "I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage, not yo-yoing. The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier in my lifetime feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself." This revelation sheds light on her openness about weight management challenges, further contributing to the ongoing conversation about the diverse approaches individuals take in their journeys toward health and wellness.

Advertisement

Winfrey shared that she began taking the medication before Thanksgiving "because I knew I was going to have two solid weeks of eating," she told People, and "instead of gaining eight pounds like I did last year, I gained half a pound. ... It quiets the food noise." Currently, Winfrey is just 7 pounds away from her goal weight of 160 pounds.

ALSO READ: What did Oprah Winfrey say about her recent weight loss? TV legend shares details after appearing in form-fitting gown at The Color Purple premiere

Oprah Winfrey on obesity

Earlier this year, Oprah Winfrey shared her previous reluctance to consider a weight-loss drug, believing it would be opting for "the easy way out." During a panel on Oprah Daily in September titled The State of the Weight, the 69-year-old media mogul expressed, "There's a part of me that feels … I've got to do it the hard way. I've got to keep climbing the mountains. I've got to keep suffering. I've got to do that because otherwise, I somehow cheated myself."

However, following the discussion, Winfrey underwent a change in perspective regarding weight loss medication. She told People, "I realized I'd been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control." In her revelation, Winfrey emphasized the recognition of obesity as a disease, adding, "it's not about willpower- it's about the brain."

Winfrey's appearance at the premiere of The Color Purple in Los Angeles on December 6 garnered significant attention, with online observers noting her looking "thinner than ever" in a form-fitting dress that accentuated her waist and stomach. This event marked a public moment where her changed perspective on weight management was visually apparent.

ALSO READ: Why was Drew Barrymore under fire for her Oprah Winfrey appearance? Exploring recent comments about star