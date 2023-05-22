Does Prince Harry have an 'escape place' in Montecito for staying sans Meghan Markle? Details here

Is Prince Harry looking for solitude away from wife Meghan Markle and children? Shocking rumors are doing the rounds that the Duke of Sussex has a reserved accommodation at the upscale San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. After the couple's fifth wedding anniversary, which they celebrated without posting any pictures of the occasion, rumors regarding this purported secret room began to circulate. The absence of any public posts on their wedding anniversary fuelled speculations among netizens. Although, no official remark has been made public by San Vicente Bungalows regarding this matter.

Here’s all about Prince Harry’s secret hideaway

The Duke of Sussex, who was recently chased by the paparazzi, supposedly has two escapes from Meghan in LA, according to sources. Reports suggest that he has a "room set aside in a luxury hotel where he stays alone close to his California home." He frequently stays in the backup room by himself, which is believed to be close to the couple's £12 million property.

In addition to this, the 38-year-old often visits a close-by gym called Barry's Bootcamp. A closed source has revealed that Prince Harry calls the secret club as "an escape place." The San Vicente Bungalows is known for its strict privacy policies. In fact, guests are not allowed to take pictures, discuss any events that happened during their stay at the club, or approach other club members as the club maintains an air of secrecy.

Meanwhile, according to relationship expert Tara Blair Ball, the couple may be 'exhausted' after everything they've been through. She said, “From the beginning, the couple has struggled with many external factors they may or may not have had much control over, including how they were portrayed in the media as well as dissensions within both of their families.”

What happened during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s car chase?

Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are always in the headlines, their recent claims of a high-speed chase through New York City after attending a banquet have raised many questions. The pair claims that they were hounded by paparazzi for more than two hours, posing a risk. The two fled the scene and made an effort to avoid being captured by the cameras; at one point, they even switched getaway cars. While one paparazzi allegedly provoked a car collision, another came dangerously close to getting driven over. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's mother, expressed their worry over the relentless chase, highlighting the possible risks it posed to their safety.

