Queen Camilla Signals Royal Seal Of Approval For Netflix Hit

Believe it or not, Queen Camilla loves herself a little Bridgerton binge-watch. The King and Queen recently presumed attendance at the royal tradition of visiting the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, May 20. Amid buzz around the hit Netflix series’ third season, the British Royal let slip her interest in the Regency-era show.

Queen Camilla admits to watching Bridgerton

Yes, Queen Camilla approves of Bridgerton. While the 76-year-old royal member didn’t say much, her brief statement earned Bridgerton the royal seal of approval. Visiting the annual Chelsea Flower Show, King Charles and Queen Camilla strolled around a series of diversely-themed gardens. Eventually, they were led toward a garden inspired by Bridgerton which encouraged the confession from the royalty.

According to an X post by Royal reporter Rebecca English, Queen Camilla said, "I watched the first lot” of Bridgerton. The sanctuary garden was designed by Holly Johnston, who shared the story of how Nicola Coughlan’s character, Penelope Featherington inspired the garden.

"She's somewhat overlooked in society, but this season we get to see her step into the light. The whole context and theme [of the garden] is that even a wallflower can bloom," Johnston told Country Living.

Regardless, Queen Camilla’s approval of Bridgerton has left fans and royal enthusiasts surprised. In 2021, the Duchess of York, author, and former wife of Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson claimed to be “obsessed” with Bridgerton, having seen it twice already, per US Weekly.

The popularity of the British Royal household has earned them a global fanbase, thus, inspiring the many royal-themed shows. But what the creators might not have expected is the royal members themselves tuning in to catch a glimpse of the shows inspired by their lives.

Other shows that have caught the British Royal family’s attention

It is almost wild to imagine that any of the British Royal members may end up as viewers in a popular running show. However, several of them have expressed admiration for plenty of royal-themed shows. Prince William once revealed that he was fond of the highly controversial HBO series, Game of Thrones starring Emilia Clarke. He even suggested the show to a radio host while on air.

Before the Bridgerton buzz, the 2016 drama, The Crown was the go-to royal drama for most which focused on Queen Elizabeth’s take over as the monarch of the UK.

Princess Margaret actress Vanessa Kirby shared a brow-raising anecdote about the late Queen in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. She said that her friend once stumbled upon Princess Eugenie at a party. While they were engrossed in a group conversation about The Crown, Eugenie revealed that her “granny watches it and really likes it.” Her granny was in fact, the late Queen Elizabeth. Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson reportedly echoed the same sentiment on another occasion, per The Mirror.

Another show that has earned the royal attention is Britain’s Got Talent. The long-running reality singing competition is a royal favorite. Also, the show’s winner earns a chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance. According to judge Amanda Holden, Prince Harry is quite fond of it.

All 2 Seasons and Part One of Season 3 of Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix. Part Two is set to premiere on June 13.

