Does Rihanna approve of the 28-year-old lookalike TikToker Priscila Beatrice?

There’s no denying that Rihanna has stolen the hearts of people everywhere with her iconic music videos and power-packed performances. Not just that, Rihanna is known for her style, bold looks, and experimentation. Plenty of creators have recreated her looks that have gone viral. Now, a 28-year-old TikToker, Priscila Beatrice’ is going viral for looking exactly like Rihanna. It’s wild! Being noticed by the media as a celebrity doppelganger is a compliment in itself but getting the celebrity’s attention is like a cherry on the cake. This is what happened with Rihanna’s doppelganger, even the ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ singer felt that Beatrice is her. She resembles a lot like Rihanna especially when she puts on make-up to look like her.

Recently, ‘The Shade Room' shared a photo of Rihanna’s look-alike on social media. Rihanna replied under that photo “where’s the album sis? #R9”. Beatrice was on cloud nine after seeing Rihanna’s comment on the post. She wrote, “I still can't believe it !!!”. 'The Shade Room' shared her photo on their Instagram and Rihanna herself commented on it. She tagged Rihanna in her post and wrote, Do you know what I'm feeling right now??? I can't stop crying with emotion! Of happiness!!!!! It is a dream!!! God is so wonderful !!!!!'

This isn’t the first time Rihanna communicated with her lookalike. RiRi shared a photo of a little child in July 2019 who remarkably resembled her. She was surprised. “Almost dropped my phone. How?” This is what Rihanna wrote along with the picture of her mini replica. She mentioned the girl's mother Briainn in the Instagram post, which garnered more than 7.5 million likes.

About Priscila Beatrice

Priscila Beatrice is a social media influencer whose IG is full of delightful content. From dancing videos and makeup tutorials to adorable pictures of her family, it’s clear why people adore her posts. She has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram. Beatrice gives off major yet effortless Rihanna vibes in the majority of the photos posted on her Instagram page.

