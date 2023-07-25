Does Rihanna want a large family with A$AP Rocky amid second pregnancy? Find out

Rihanna has been rocking maternity fashion, whether it is cut out dresses or crop tops. She is often spotted enjoying her time whether it is date nights or dinner with one-year old RZA before her second child gets here. The singer featured her second pregnancy with ASAP Rocky during her headlining set at the Super Bowl 2023.

According to an insider, Rihanna is enjoying her pregnancy and wants a big family with beau ASAP Rocky. Here is everything to know about the same.

Rihanna reveals her future family plans

Citing an insider, Heat Magazine reported that Rihanna plans to have a big family with boyfriend ASAP Rocky amid the second pregnancy. The source said the Diamonds singer was blown away by motherhood and wants to have ten children with ASAP Rocky. A source told Heat Magazine that previously Rihanna wanted to have about 3-4 kids but since the birth of RZA Athelston Mayers, this number has doubled.

The source said, “Yes, they’re about to welcome their second baby in the space of only two years, but they’re already talking about the next one and laughing about being surrounded by a huge family as they grow old together. They both say ten is the magic number for the ultimate perfect brood. They have so much love in their hearts and feel like this is their destiny."

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky started dating during the covid-19 pandemic era. The couple have one year old son RZA Athelston Mayers with a second child on the way.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

A insider also told Heat Magazine that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are very much in love with each other and always talk about having a big family as they grow old. They might soon get married, if reports are to be believed.

