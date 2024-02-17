Does Riverdale Cast Still Have An Active Group Chat? Actress Camila Mendes Reveals

Riverdale, the hit teen drama series based on Archie Comics, not only captivates audiences with its mysterious storylines but also showcases the strong bond among its cast members. Led by stars such as KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Cole Sprouse, the ensemble cast has formed a tight-knit community both on and off-screen. Their chemistry and camaraderie extend beyond the show, evident in their social media interactions and public appearances. From sharing behind-the-scenes moments to supporting each other's projects, the Riverdale cast exemplifies a genuine friendship that adds depth to the show's narrative and resonates with fans worldwide.

Does the Riverdale cast have an active group chat?

In a recent episode of People in 10 , the 29-year-old actress Camila Mendes discussed bidding farewell to the beloved CW series and cherished her enduring friendship with her co-stars. Reflecting on the conclusion of Riverdale, Mendes shared, “I think I was very ready for this next chapter by the time it was over, even though it was obviously really emotional and sad as it was ending. I was kind of ready to age out of that phase and enter this new phase and I think it's been kind of effortless.”

The Upgraded star further elaborated, “I think I've just kind of been really happy to have a little bit more free time and enjoying more quality time with people that I didn't get to see as much.”

When asked by host Makho Ndlovu if her group chat with co-stars Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch was lively, Mendes responds, "It's pretty lively. I gotta say." She continued, “No, it's not even like… It's not spicy. It's more just all of us like venting about things that are worrying us or being like, ‘Hey, are you guys also experiencing this?’ Like, we really lean on each other, especially coming out of this phase of our lives.”

She added, “We're all kind of experiencing the same anxieties at the same time and it's really nice to have people who relate to you and that way.”

Camila Mendes’ emotional tribute to Riverdale

In June, Camila Mendes marked the conclusion of the seven-season run of the series with an emotional Instagram tribute, sharing adorable snapshots capturing behind-the-scenes moments with her co-stars. She wrote, “that’s a wrap on veronica 💔. there’s no caption or photo dump that can illustrate what an emotional experience it’s been filming our last episode of riverdale. i’m not just saying goodbye to a TV show, i’m saying goodbye to an entire life i created in vancouver, to a transformative period of time that shaped me as an adult, to a community of people who have seen the best and worst of me over the course of seven intense seasons.”

It continued, “it doesn’t matter how ready you are to move on, goodbyes are painful, and walking away from this show will be a process of mourning for all of us.

The actress expressed heartfelt gratitude to the show's loyal fans for “actively supporting me on this journey with all the gifts, flowers, and balloons. the handmade art and handwritten letters." Mendes said, “i have endless appreciation for you guys. thank you for showing veronica the love that she deserves.”

Camila Mendes concluded by extending her thanks to the hard-working crew, her talented co-stars whom she considers a beautiful family, and Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for the cherished memories created over the years.

