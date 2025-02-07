Does Ron Perlman Want to Return to the Hellboy Universe? REVEALS: 'As Far As I'm Concerned...'

Ron Perlman has finally shown interest in playing one of his most appreciated characters, Hellboy. The actor had carried the huge red hand for two installments before he bid farewell after the 2008 movie.

Recently, during the red carpet of this year's Saturn Awards, the actor from Season of the Witch was asked if he would like to reprise the role in the future. While Perlman has always mentioned that the days of him playing the right hand of Doom are over, he recently expressed interest in playing the character again. However, he had one condition.

"For Guillermo, I would," Ron Perlman mentioned.

Ron Perlman then went on to add that he had an opportunity to play the same character for other people as well; however, he refused to be a part of all those outings. "That's his franchise as far as I'm concerned—and I'm his boy," he added.

Talking about his other outing as Hellboy, he was offered to play the role again in the 2019 movie. However, the role was then given to David Harbour.

Ron Perlman first starred as the abovementioned character in the 2004 outing that also starred Selma Blair, Doug Jones, Jon Hurt, Rupert Evans, and more.

Later, the actor from The City of Lost Children reprised his role for the second installment, Hellboy II: The Golden Army. For this outing, he was joined by Luke Goss, Anna Walton, and others.

Now comes the question if Guillermo del Toro will come back for another outing of Hellboy. The creator of Hellboy previously mentioned Del Toro, “Being able to look back now, I'm very happy about the time I spent with him. We had some adventures, and I just think we've both moved on in different directions.”

Mike Mignola, however, added that once he thought they were friends for life but now at present they are apart.