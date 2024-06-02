Does Ryan Gosling Want To Make A Barbie Sequel With Margot Robbie? Here's What Sources Have To Say

Ryan Gosling still feels the Kenergy!

The Canadian actor is rooting for a sequel to his box-office hit film Barbie, which established him as one of Hollywood’s legends. However, getting a sequel or a Ken spin-off would be like moving “heaven and earth” because the film’s co-producer and star Margot Robbie has her hands full!

Is Ryan Gosling eyeing for a Barbie sequel?

Reportedly, the La La Land actor is pushing for a sequel to the 2023 summer hit, which earned him an Academy nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Gosling had recently starred in the action rom-com The Fall Guy alongside fellow Oscar nominee Emily Blunt.

Despite great reviews and high anticipation, the film underperformed with a $28 million opening weekend collection and struggled to break even at the box office.

“It’s truly been the best of times and the worst of times for Ryan, all in the span of the last few months,” an insider told Life and Style Magazine. Barbie made Gosling a “permanent A-lister,” and his Oscar’s I’m Just Ken performance established him as a legend.

But after dropping from Wolf Man late last year, the Notebook actor doesn’t have much on his slate and is looking to go back and “play the hits.”

Is Margot Robbie on board for a Barbie sequel?

Barbie added a glorious feather to Robbie’s hat as an actor and producer. Although the film was a passion project for the Suicide Squad actress, a sequel will not be on the chart anytime soon as she has roped herself onto multiple projects!

After witnessing soaring success, her company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which she shares with her husband Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, and Sophia Kerr, is gearing up for numerous projects. This includes a live-action version of one of the best-selling video games, The Sims. The actor-producer will also produce a live-action Monopoly film in collaboration with Lionsgate Production.

So, a Barbie sequel or spin-off seems unlikely, despite Gosling's wish to reprise the Ken doll. “He’ll have to move heaven and earth to get a sequel or a Ken spin-off made because those movies don’t happen without Margot Robbie involved,” the source added.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Barbie Star Margot Robbie Paid Off Her Mom's Mortgage With Her Earnings? Read