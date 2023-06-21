Does Secret Invasion's opening credit scene have artificial intelligence? Here's what we know

What you see is not the reality. This is what happened to Marvel Universe Cinematic show Secret Invasion as it has an artificial intelligence at the opening credit scene. The scene shows Nick Fury uncovering a secret invasion by the Skrull production on Earth. The idea of ‘shape-shifting’ plays a significant role in the narrative but the opening credit scene is filled with AI concepts. Now, executive producer Ali Selim revealed the truth behind using artificial intelligence.

In an interview with Polygon, director and executive producer Ali Selim revealed that the opening sequence is designed by Method Studios using artificial intelligence. He said, “When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it - it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? Who did this? Who is this?”

Expressing his excitement, Selim said that he was flabbergasted at first about how artificial intelligence (AI) works. But he revealed he actually liked the process and the result of it. Ali was surprised when he realised that AI can translate the sense of apprehension that he has been desiring for long for his highly-anticipated series, Secret Invasion. He also added that when they went to the AI vendors, the Secret Invasion team just explained their ideas and themes to them and then the computer shut down while changing something within it. Afterwards, Selim said that they changed a little bit by using words and it became a new item.

What does the opening credit scene show?

The opening credit scene of the Secret Invasion shows the Skrull green taking over a huge part of the world. Polygon revealed that it looks like AI has been prompted with ‘Skrull cubism.’

About Secret Invasion

Disney Plus’ latest MCU show Secret Invasion is made by Kyle Bradstreet. It showcases Nick Fury and his allies who try to hamper a Skrull invasion of Earth. The cast of the series include Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, alongwith Emilia Clarke, Cobe Smulders, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle in significant roles. The series consists of six episodes and the first episode released on June 21.

