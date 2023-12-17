Does Sharon Osbourne regret her third facelift? Exploring her plastic surgery journey as she gets candid

In the dazzling world of showbiz, Sharon Osbourne’s recent revelation about her 2021 facelift has everyone talking. Known for her candid nature, the music manager and TV personality didn’t mince words when she called the procedure “the worst thing I ever did.” Let’s dive into the ups and downs of Osbourne’s plastic surgery journey, exploring her regrets and insights.

The worst decision of Sharon’s life?

In an interview with The Times, Sharon Osbourne didn’t hold back about the aftermath of her third facelift. Known for her openness about her personal life, Osbourne candidly declared that the procedure left her looking like, “a fucking Cyclops.” She vividly described the aftermath, revealing, “I had one eye here and one eye there, and my mouth was all skew whiff.”

Osbourne, who has been transparent about her past cosmetic procedures, admitted that the recent facelift took a toll on her appearance and psyche. The regret was palpable as has described the need to wait for healing before corrections could be made. The question lingers: Does Sharon Osbourne regret her third facelift? Her own words make it clear that this particular surgery stands out as a decision she wishes she hadn’t made.

Her words painted a clear picture of how a quest for a youthful look turned into a facepalm moment. It's like a cautionary tale for anyone thinking about going under the cosmetic knife – even celebs like Osbourne can end up with unexpected and not-so-pretty results.

A journey through time: Osbourne's plastic surgery chronicles

Osbourne's plastic surgical treatment journey is far from a one-time affair. The 2021 facelift may have left a lasting impression, but it's now not the first chapter in her cosmic history. From previous breast implant complications to announcing her decision to swear off plastic surgery in 2012, Osbourne's journey has seen highs, lows, and unexpected turns.

In a world where appearance often feels like a currency, Osbourne acknowledged feeling pressure fueled by "vanity" and "ego" to undergo cosmetic procedures. Despite previous reservations expressed in her memoir, where she discussed the impact of surgeries on self-worth, Osbourne found herself caught in the cycle once again.

Post-facelift blues: Dealing with backlash and depression

The aftermath of Osbourne's controversial defense of Piers Morgan on The Talk added another layer of complexity to her life. Facing backlash, she experienced a period of "deep depression," which led to unconventional treatment related to ketamine. The trauma eventually subsided after nine months, leaving Osbourne able to reflect on the experience with newfound strength.

In April 2023, Osbourne made a resolute choice to bid farewell to plastic surgery for the second time. The 2021 facelift, marked as the "worst thing" she ever did, played a pivotal role in this choice. Osbourne, now cautious of time working against her, shared that the regretful outcome served as a wakeup call.

