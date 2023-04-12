Does Taylor Swift approve of Millie Bobby Brown using her lyrics to announce engagement with Jake Bongiovi?

Millie Bobby Brown surprised her millions of fans and followers when she announced her engagement with beau Jake Bongiovi on Instagram yesterday, April 11. The Stranger Things star took to the photo-and-video sharing platform and posted a wonderfully-clicked black and white image of herself with her beau, as they held each other and laughed in delight. Millie also made sure to flaunt the rock on her fingers, thus indicating the new journey she is about to take with Bongiovi as fiances. For the caption, Millie used a Taylor Swift lyric, from the song Lover, to be precise. The caption read, “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all (white heart emoji)" But does Taylor approve of this?

Taylor Swift reacts to Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram post

Yes, Taylor Swift does approve of Millie Bobby Brown’s engagement post and her using Lover’s lyrics to share the wonderful news. Taylor sealed her approval with a ‘like’ on Millie’s post. Fans noticed this and could not help but point out the same in the comments section. One fan wrote, “TAYLOR SWIFT REFERENCE”. Another user’s comment read, “TAYLORS LYRICS TOO”. Yet a third fan commented, “Looooveeeeer (pink heart emoji)”. A fourth follower commented, “taylor liked omg”.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s relationship

Millie and Jake Bongiovi first sparked romance rumors when they posted a selfie together on Instagram in June 2021. Bongiovi, who is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, captioned the picture "bff" followed by a heart emoji.

The lovebirds made their relationship Instagram-official in November of that year. Brown shared a picture on her Instagram space where she could be seen sharing a kiss with Bongiovi while riding the London Eye on Nov. 1, 2021. She captioned the post with an eye and Ferris wheel emoticons.

Ever since then, they have been spotted together at a lot of public events.

