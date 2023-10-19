Does Taylor Swift approve of Sabrina Carpenter’s version of her hit single I Knew You Were Trouble from Red? Find out

Taylor Swift is a global icon with a number of catchy beats. In her 17-year career, Swift has over 100 songs in her discography. Starting as a country singer, she is now a pop sensation. From the genre shift to viral songs, Swift has created a legacy of her own. Swift has a strong fan base called Swifties who would do anything for her. Even some celebrities are proud to be a part of the Swiftie fandom. This list also includes Swift’s Eras Tour partner, Sabrina Carpenter. Sabrina Carpenter recently released a Spotify single and her own version of Swift’s hit single I Knew You Were Trouble from her album Red. After hearing the Carpenter’s version, here's how Taylor Swift reacted to it.

Taylor Swift approves Sabrina Carpenter’s version of I Knew You Were Trouble

Taylor Swift has long been a supporter of new musicians and has frequently utilized her platform to help other artists. This gesture strengthens her standing as an artist who supports and encourages originality in the profession.

Carpenter, a skilled singer and actress, has made a name for herself in the music industry with her distinct style and powerful vocals. Her rendition of I Knew You Were Trouble demonstrates her ability to put her twist on a well-known song while remaining faithful to its essence. And after hearing the version herself, the Blank Space singer couldn’t help but take to social media to react to the beautiful rendition.

Taking on her Instagram Story, the Blank Space singer shared a Spotify link to Carpenter’s version with remarks, "Well, she nailed it, @sabrinacarpenter 👏👏🫶🫶"

Taylor Swift (Instagram)

The fact that Taylor Swift shared and appreciated Carpenter's cover says everything about the rising artist's talent and promise. It is an important occasion for Carpenter, since acknowledgement from somebody as significant as Swift can lead to new chances and a bigger audience.

Sabrina Carpenter’s version of Taylor Swift’s song I Knew You Were Trouble

Sabrina Carpenter recreated one of her celebrity touring companion's most popular songs. The 24-year-old Nonsense singer-songwriter released her own stripped-down interpretation of Taylor Swift's I Knew You Were Trouble as part of Spotify's Singles series ahead of her return to the Eras Tour as its opening act next year. Carpenter's interpretation of Swift's EDM-influenced original tune incorporates basic acoustic music and her lovely voice.

Sabrina Carpenter (Spotify)

Meanwhile, throughout the summer, Carpenter served as the opening act for Swift's Eras Tour performances in Mexico. She'll continue to assist the All Too Well singer at her upcoming gigs in Argentina and Brazil, as well as in Asia and Australia.

