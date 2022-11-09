Does Taylor Swift have a cameo in Deadpool 3? Here's what Ryan Reynolds has to say

While Jackman's return is already a big deal, there's yet another speculation about a major cameo in the upcoming film that fans have been talking about. Taylor Swift who is known for being a close friend to Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively has been a name that appeared among several rumours about a cameo in the film. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ryan discussed about the upcoming film and also spoke about whether Taylor is a part of it.

Ryan Reynolds ' Deadpool 3 has been one of the most anticipated films already and fans have now gotten even more impatient to watch if after it was announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine with it. It was confirmed last month that Jackman will be a part of Reynolds' Deadpool 3 and will return as Wolverine following 2017's Logan.

Taylor Swift Easter Egg

Fans believed that Taylor Swift was a part of Deadpool 3 after they realised that the teaser for Deadpool 3 which was released in September was shot at the same location as Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film. Many believed this to be an easter egg about Swift's appearance in the film. Although shutting down the rumours, Ryan said, "If we shoot the next Deadpool film in our house, then that would be that location." While not confirming anything, Ryan did maintain that he would be positively thrilled to have Taylor in the film. He said, "Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She's a genius."

Ryan on his kids' relationship with Taylor Swift

In another interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Reynolds opened up on his daughters' relationship with Taylor who is known to be a close friend of his wife Blake. The actor admitted that his kids are fans of her music and revealed how they first thought of Taylor as "just a, you know, like an aunt, like a friend of mommy and daddy that's very, very close, almost family." The actor revealed how his daughters felt singing was Swift's hobby until they attended a concert of the singer and realised she was a global superstar.

Ryan also spoke about Taylor's new album, Midnights which has been receiving massive success and is already topping the charts. The actor also revealed his plans to have a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party with his family.