Does Taylor Swift have a crush on Matty Healy and who reconnected the rumored couple? Deets here

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s rumored romance continues to make headlines. The Midnights hitmaker and The 1975 frontman were recently reported to be ‘madly in love’ with each other. The news took the internet by storm, especially for Taylor’s fans, who were still coming to terms with her breakup with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

And now, we have new information about Taylor and Matty’s apparent relationship. Read on to find out.

Does Taylor Swift have a crush on Matty Healy?

If a new report by Entertainment Tonight (ET) is to be believed, Taylor and Matty like each other and have been spending time together. A source told the media outlet, “Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."

For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were first linked together almost a decade ago, in 2014. However, their romance soon fizzled out as sources said that the timing was not right.

Another source informed ET that it was Jack Antonoff who reconnected the two singers.

Last month, Taylor was seen grabbing dinner with her long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancé Margaret Qualley in New York City, just a few days after Swift’s breakup with Joe was reported.

Did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy secretly mouth ‘I love you’ to each other?

Recently, a video from Taylor’s latest Eras Tour show in Nashville went viral on social media. In the clip, Taylor can be seen looking at the camera and mouthing the words, “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you” during her performance on stage. Fans were quick to point out that Matty had mouthed those exact words during his show in the Philippines on May 3.

Moreover, Matty not only attended Taylor’s Nashville show two nights in a row, he also opened her concert for her on Saturday, May 7, along with Phoebe Bridgers.

