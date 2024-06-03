Does Taylor Swift Have A New Eras Tour Setlist Ahead Of UK Shows? Find Out

Taylor Swift's set list for recent European shows in Spain, Portugal, and Sweden follows a similar pattern. However, fans speculate that Swift may have a surprise for Scouse Swifties who have connections to special Eras Tour milestones.

Concertgoers believe that Taylor Swift will have something special for her opening night on June 13, the 100th show in the tour and falling on her lucky number 13.

Expected new setlist of the Eras Tour

For now, the expected set list which is divided up by Taylor Swift's different Eras, are as follows:

Lover:

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

Fearless

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

Red

Red (contains elements of "State of Grace", "Holy Ground" and "Red")

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

Speak Now

Speak Now

Enchanted

Reputation

Ready for It?

Delicate

Don't Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Folklore / Evermore

cardigan

betty

champagne problems (spoken intro; followed by a 4 minute standing ovation)

august

illicit affairs

my tears ricochet

marjorie

willow

1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Midnights

Lavender Haze

Anti‐Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante S**t

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

The Tortured Poets Department

Female Rage: The Musical (contains elements of "MBOBHFT", "WAfoLOM?", "loml", "So Long, London" & "BDILH")

But Daddy I Love Him / So High School

Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?

Down Bad (shortened; with "Fortnight" outro)

Fortnight

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

Taylor Swift gives Blake Lively's daughter a sweet shoutout

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughters are living the dream of receiving a shoutout from Miss Taylor Swift and having a song written about them, as their aunt Tay referenced them from the stage during Swift's The Eras Tour in Madrid, Spain.

In fan videos shard on Twitter, Reynolds and Lively's three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty, can be seen jumping up and down and dancing to Swift's set alongside their mom. During the show, Swift gave her best friend's daughters the sweetest shoutout when referencing her song Betty on her album Folklore.

"I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty," she said. While titled Betty, the tune includes all three of the girls' names in the lyrics.

Swift and Lively have been close friends since 2015, with the duo regularly supporting each other publicly. Lively directed Swift's I Bet You Think About Me music video in November 2021 and has attended numerous Eras Tour concerts.

Despite Lively and Reynolds welcoming their fourth child in February 2023, the public remains unaware of both the name and sex. And recently Reynolds joked about Swift namedropping his and Lively's kids in her music during a Today Show appearance. He teased about their fourth child's name and remained tight-lipped about it, stating they're still waiting for Swift's response.

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is, and I'll say this: We're still waiting," he said before sarcastically adding that she needs to get a move on it. "She's a prolific writer—I mean, what are we doing here? And 'lazy' is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."

