‘Does that involve an army of...': Revisit the time Ryan Gosling revealed his and Russell Crowe's movie was getting 'crushed' by THIS USD 352.3 million movie

Movies clashing at the box office have divided audiences for a long time. While some movie gets a huge number, some kind of does not get the expected reaction. In 2016, Shane Black’s The Nice Guys followed private eye Holland March played by Ryan Gosling , and Jackson Healy played by Russell Crowe . The movie clashed with another animated sequel which went on to crush the Hollywood starrer movie making 352.3 million at the box office. Any guesses which that movie would be? Read on ahead to know more!

Ryan Gosling shared how his and Russell Crowe's movie was getting 'crushed'

Shane Black’s The Nice Guys had Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe as an unlikely duo which could not do much of wonders at the box office as it had to compete with another movie. In the movie, both of them were terrific as a pair of mismatched private detectives who get in over their heads when working on the case of a murdered porn star. However, it was the Angry Birds movie that nearly crushed The Nice Guys, as Gosling once said at the Jimmy Kimmel Live.

During a conversation with the host, the actor talked about how the early audience reaction loved the movie but could not do wonders at the box office. Gosling revealed he was asked to leave as he revealed, I got asked to leave by the studio and then they reprimanded us for not tweeting enough. Well, I guess we're coming out against Angry Birds movie and only apparently we're getting crushed by Angry Birds”

Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe had to combat tweets

Later, in the conversation, they were asked to find a way to combat the situation. Gosling said, “We were like what I mean so ironic are you out tweet and angry”. He jokingly questioned, “Where do you go for that that involved like an army of boss pigs or something like. How do you fight them”. However, not only the Angry Birds movie crush The Nice Guys, but also dethroned Captain America: Civil War's run at the top of the American box office charts.

