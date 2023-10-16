'Does that mean she likes me?': Revisit the time Ariana Grande broke down in tears after THIS singer worth USD 340 Million asked to collab with her

Ariana Grande is one of the biggest pop-icons of today. She has had a stellar career right from her Disney days to a global phenomenon. But like anyone who’s passionate about their craft, Ariana too had some idols growing up, with whom she wanted to collaborate with. One of her wishes came true in the form of another musical icon, Mariah Carey.

Ariana Grande’s emotional reaction to the news of Mariah Carey collaboration

In 2020, Netflix released a documentary revealing the backstage details about Ariana Grande’s Sweetener tour of 2019. The documentary titled Excuse Me, I Love You showed some private moments of Ariana Grande’s life, one of which shed light on how much the Thank U, Next singer admired the hit 1990’s singer Mariah Carey , who influenced her musical sensibilities a lot while growing up.

In a clip from the documentary, Ariana’s manager Scooter Braun informed her idol who’s worth $340 million* wanted to make a video for her hit christmas track, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ with some of her favorite artists, one of which is Ariana herself.

The Positions singer was beside herself with happiness when she got to know that her idol likes her a lot. So much so, that she asked for her presence in her music video.

“It just means a lot to hear from her because my sound was so influenced by her and the 1990s pop sound,” Grande had said in her documentary. “The fact that she thought of me is very soul-shaking. You know what I mean? It just means a lot, as an artist and a fan.”

Ariana Grande’s musical inspirations while growing up

Ariana Grande had a steady rise in the music industry, starting quite young as a Disney child star and then transitioning into a successful and respected musical figure. Her success can be attributed to the various iconic influences she’s had. The legends she modeled after and admired in her youth.

In the documentary, the former Disney star shared that she learned to sing by mimicking stars like Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and Beyoncé'.

