Does Tom Cruise 'has no part' in daughter Suri's life as she applies to college? Here's what we know

Katie Holmes' 16-year-old daughter Suri is a grown-up now and has already started applying to colleges. But her father Tom Cruise won't have a hand in helping her, because the actor 'has no part' in his child's life. A source has revealed that Suri has sent some applications for studying fashion in New York city but it looks like his father won’t be a part of all this process as he had been estranged from his daughter since 2013, just a year after his and Katie’s divorce. During that time, it was reported that Katie decided to end her marriage over fears about raising her daughter as a Scientologist - a religion that Tom is incredibly dedicated to.

Tom Cruise won’t look after Suri’s admission process

In an interview with a tabloid, a close source revealed that, “Suri is applying to schools all over the place. [Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other. Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective.” The source further revealed that though Tom won't have a hand in helping Suri choose where she goes to school - he will pay all of Suri's expenses, including medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs. “Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri”, said the source.

About Tom Cruise

Talking about his personal life, Tom has been married multiple times. In 1987, he married actress Mimi Rogers which ended in divorce in 1990. In 1990, Tom married Nicole Kidman, the marriage ended around 2001. Later, in 2006, he married Katie Holmes which again ended up in a divorce in 2012. Tom and Katie share a beautiful daughter together who is named Suri. In around 2020, it was rumored that Tom was dating Hayley Atwell. Reportedly, the couple had an on-and-off relationship that ended in June 2022 which was never officially confirmed.