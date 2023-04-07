Does Tom Holland has 'Z' sown in his pants to honor Zendaya? Viral Tiktok conspiracy explored

As much as it makes you wonder and scratch your head to believe, it is also hard to picture Tom Holland being this picky about having Zendaya initials around his pants. But at the same time, I wonder how this theory ever came into play or became the talk of the town or a conspiracy over social media.

To which checking of facts was carried out, and here is what we are aware of: The viral concept seems to have started spreading on Tiktok in July 2022, when a picture of Holland wearing grey pants that was shot while the actor was eating lunch in the Hamptons, New York, appeared in a video that has amassed 224,000 views and became popular on the app.

Here is what ignited the theory:

Users observed that Holland's pants appeared to have a Z sewn on the back of the images, which the Daily Mail at the time published.

Some users started to speculate that the "Z" was a sentimental tribute to the actor's longtime girlfriend, Zendaya, but other users rejected the theory, claiming that the stitching may be a brand name for the store where the actor bought the pants.

Others hypothesised that since Zendaya and he have admitted to garment swapping in the past, he might have been donning a pair of her initial-adorned pants.

Other incidents that also served as evidence were:

When pictures of actor Tom Holland grocery shopping with Zendaya in London were published by the Daily Mail in mid-March, the rumour regarding his trousers was once again brought up. Holland's brown trousers' back pocket may be seen in one of the images to have an embroidered Z on it.

Several images of Holland's trousers were assembled by one user in a TikTok video with 373,000 views to substantiate the claim that Zendaya's initial is embroidered on Holland.

The Z occurs on numerous pairs of Holland's trousers, which means they are less likely to be a part of the clothes or brand he wears and more likely to have been manually sewed on, according to comments left under the video. Some commenters speculated that Zendaya may have altered the trousers, especially for Tom Holland, which is hilarious and at the same time hard to believe that Zendaya has that much time to ever do this or that it is just coincidental.

As far as their love birds are concerned, it goes without saying that they don't look to be in love with each other. They already make an outstanding couple, and fans just can't wait to see pictures of them getting engaged.

