Does Travis Kelce’s family and friends give ‘approval’ for his alleged romance with Taylor Swift? Here’s what the NFL player said

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been in the news ever since the rumors of their romance first started going around. Swift and Kelce have been seen on multiple outings, and even the singer has been spotted at various NFL players' games. The entire world is rooting for the two of them, and it seems like Travis Kelce’s family and friends feel the same as well. In a New Heights podcast, it came to light that Kelce’s family and friends approve of his alleged romance with Taylor Swift’s.

Travis Kelce’s family and friends approve of his romance with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is soaking in all of the favorable compliments regarding his on-field improvement now that Taylor Swift is around.

The tight end's brother, Jason Kelce, said on the siblings' New Heights podcast Wednesday. He said, "Not only is social media noticing [Travis' improvement], but it appears that Big Red is noticing it.” To which Kelce replied, "Listen, when you're getting Big Red's approval and blessings, you know you're doing something right."

Reid told reporters after the Chiefs' win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, which the Blank Space singer witnessed in person, that Kelce “keeps getting better with time and that Taylor can stay around all she wants." Others, according to Jason, have seen his younger brother's progress on the field since Swift entered the picture.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been making headlines. The reported couple is frequently seen holding hands while out and about. Relationship speculations first surfaced in September of this year. On September 24, the Cruel Summer singer was caught sitting next to Kelce's mother at the Chiefs' game versus the Chicago Bears, fueling rumors about the two's relationship.

On October 1, she went to the Chiefs vs. Jets game with friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, and others. Donna was last seen by the Grammy winner at the Chiefs' game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, where she overheard Travis' father, Ed Kelce, speaking.

