Does Tupac Shakur's Crime Scene Investigator Believe Viral Theory Connecting Diddy To Rapper's Death? READ

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of murder and sexual assault.

Sean Diddy Combs seems to have unlocked Pandora's box of allegations ever since he got arrested for sex trafficking on September 16, 2024. According to crime scene investigator Sheryl McCollum, the rapper may have something to do with the murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996.

Recently, in an interview with NewsNation, Crime Scene Investigator McCollum opined that Combs was not only most likely related to Shakur’s Las Vegas fatal shooting incident in 1996 but also the 1994 Quad studio shooting case. Shakur was riddled with bullets during a purported robbery.

McCollum expressed concern that in a studio filled with more than a dozen people, the only person targeted was Shakur, while Diddy was there with his entourage of 40 people. McCollum wondered, "How does that make sense to anybody that one person is going to be robbed and not the other 40? Who would have had more money and jewelry? Forty."

Shakur had made similar accusations against Combs, and the late Biggie Smalls or The Notorious B.I.G. of Bad Boy Records. In a 1995 archive interview with Vibe magazine, the Hail Mary rapper narrated how he walked into the studio already injured and nobody appeared concerned.

None of them were even prudent enough to say hello, adding to his concerns. He observed, "Nobody approached me."

The late rap legend added, "Puffy was standing back too. I knew Puffy. He knew how much stuff I had done for Biggie before he came out."

About the 1996 Las Vegas murder and the 1994 shoot-out, McCollum explained that the two events involved Shakur being ‘cornered.’ The first shooting was in an elevator and later the fatal blow happened in a car: both with no means of escape.

McCollum claimed that there ought to have been someone around Shakur who knew exactly where he was, thus limiting the number of possible perpetrators. She noted, "Both scenes though, ironically, don’t have video footage. To me, this signifies somebody close to him knows his whereabouts on that day, that time, and that location."

Both Diddy and Biggie said that they did not have anything to do with Shakur’s assassination, given that Biggie himself was assassinated in 1997, a year after the Dear Mama rapper died. As per Page Six, Shakur’s family will now be suing Combs for his wrongful death.

Tupac's family has brought attorney Alex Spiro on board to search for answers, with McCollum making it known that several people connected to Sean Diddy Combs are now providing information. Meanwhile, Combs is already in prison term for numerous misdemeanors including sexual assault, sex trafficking, racketeering, and more.

