Does Tupac Shakur's Stepbrother Believe Diddy Was Involved In Rapper's 1996 Shooting Death? Mopreme Shakur Has THIS To Say

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of murder and sexual assault.

Tupac Shakur’s brother, Mopreme Shakur, is not buying Sean Diddy Combs’ claims of being innocent in the murder of the Hail Mary rapper. Mopreme, who was in the group Thug Life that the late rapper was part of, in a segment of Piers Morgan Uncensored, broke down the long conjectured theory that Diddy could be related to his death in 1996.

As per Piers Morgan, Diddy himself placed a phone call to Mopreme in 2008 in order to explain that he is not in any way connected to the 1994 Quad Recording Studios shooting incident where 2pac was cornered and left injured though not fatally. At that time, the L.A. Times had published a report alleging the now-detained rap mogul's instigation of the shoot-out in New York City.

However, the infamous report was chucked by the L.A. Times only a few weeks later deeming the source not credible. While the newspaper withdrew the story because of its credibility issues, Mopreme thinks Diddy was involved behind the scenes even though officially he was not accused and has not been charged with any crime in the events related to the Hit Em Up rapper's demise.

Mopreme’s concerns were shared by Crime Scene Investigator, McCollum who informed NewsNation that apart from the Las Vegas shooting that took place in 1996, Diddy could be linked to the Quad Studio shootout that occurred in 1994. The focus recently shifted back to Diddy following his arrest.

This is due to the statements by Keefe D, who was arrested for fatally shooting 2pac in 1996. As reported by TMZ, Duane 'Keefe D' Davis had claimed that Diddy offered him a million dollars to shoot Tupac. However, Diddy had always denied such allegations.

The late All Eyez On Me rapper had also previously addressed his fears concerning Diddy and Biggie Smalls in a 1995 Vibe interview regarding the Quad Studios incident and the apathetic response of the witnesses to the shooting.

As the allegations that resurfaced recently are being clarified, Tupac Shakur's family has engaged lawyer Alex Spiro as fresh information connected to Diddy is coming out. Currently, however, Sean Diddy Combs is in prison on other charges of sexual offenses and racketeering that are different from these issues.

