'Doesn't hit the same': Fans troll Selena Gomez for recreating blanket meme while bursting into laughter

With Selena Gomez making her musical comeback after a break, the singer seems to be getting active on her socials once again. Day after day, there seems to be a new post on her Instagram. But this time around, the singer took to TikTok to recreate the viral blanket picture that became a meme. She took to the platform to join Josh Bru Brubaker to create the same image once again. However, it turns out that the fans are not keen on the new video. Here's why the reaction to the new video turned out to be a bit sour. Read on.

Selena hilariously recreates the blanket meme

TikTok influencer Josh Bru Brubaker happened to meet Selena Gomez on his radio show. The singer has been out there promoting her new track Single Soon. And while she was with the radio personality, the idea of recreating her blanket picture came up. Soon after, the two took to TikTok and shared a video of them adorning blankets. As the camera turns, both of them burst out into a laugh riot. What is interesting is that the fans did not find this wholesome moment interesting. For them, this seemed like an action to get back into relevance once again.

Fans took to Twitter, now X, to share their views of the viral video. They suggest that the video does not hit the same as the original. In addition, "Now she's forcing it, doesn't hit the same" was also in the comments. One fan wrote, "OKAY! trends over." Another took to X to share "Alright jokes over…" While it is certainly not new for stars to get trolled for public affairs, this is certainly something that seems to be getting displaced hate.

Selena's new track and reactions

Selena Gomez released her new single, Single Soon, this week. The song currently has 13 million views on the YouTube video. Notably, the number is not half as much as the subscribers that Selena has on her channel. While the comments on the music video continue to praise Selena, it is evident that a lot of the fans know that this was not her best work yet. Selena has produced a lot of songs in the past and this one certainly does not touch the mark.

