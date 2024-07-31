‘Doesn’t Work’: Katy Perry Tries Aging Filter On Orlando Bloom, Later Jokes About How It Failed

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom never miss a chance to enjoy fun-filled moments together. Keeping up with their usual trend, the couple recently came up with a hilarious social media clip that Katy shared with her fans. In this video, the couple could be seen experimenting with fun filters.

However, the Firework songstress noticed something peculiar about her fiance. Let's get to know what exactly went with the actor.

Katy Perry about Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is always up to having a fun time with her fiance Orlando Bloom. While sharing a bit of a similar moment, this time the Dark Horse singer reflected on how her fiance can't age using a virtual filter.

Recently, Katy Perry shared a clip on her social media that also had Orlando Bloom in it. They both were seen trying out the aging filter while making the clip. While the Roar songstress was noticed to have many wrinkles on her face, which made her look like an older person, the face of her fiance did not have any effect.

Katy Perry was seen to have added 50 years to her appearance, however, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring actor almost looked the same.

Sharing this clip with her followers on Instagram, the Chained to the Rhythm artist wrote the caption, "Guess the filter doesn’t work on elves or pirates. Sad.” She even added a sad emoji at the end of her caption.

As Perry talked about elves and pirates in her caption, she was referring to Bloom's role in LOTR, where he played the character of Legolas and Will Turner, who happens to be his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship timeline

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first caught each other’s attention when they were fighting over a burger back in 2016. While the couple took a break in 2017, they came back together and developed serious feelings for each other.

As per PEOPLE, the Kingdom of Heaven actor had proposed to Katy Perry on Valentine's Day in the year 2019. However their plans for a wedding were paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they both moved in together and then welcomed their first child.

Their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom was born in August 2020.

Perry, who is coming up with a new song called Lifetimes revealed that the track is inspired by the couple’s daughter Daisy Dove.

