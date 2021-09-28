Doja Cat and BH Cosmetics TEAM UP for artist's electrifying new makeup line; See post

BH Cosmetics, an LA-based indie beauty company, has collaborated with three-time Grammy nominee Doja Cat to launch her first-ever, highly awaited cosmetics collection. The 25-year-old singer and songwriter has earned a reputation for defying convention via her wide song catalog, unique aesthetic, and even quirky music videos. So it's no wonder that Doja Cat's first venture into beauty is as unique and distinctive as she is.

The singer just launched her official cosmetics collection in partnership with BH Cosmetics, and the range is jam-packed with basics that are guaranteed to help you improve your makeup game. Doja took to her Instagram and posted her picture with a product and captioned it, "IT’S FINALLY HERE! Be the first to get the #BHxDojaCat collection… only on bhcosmetics.com!" As per Entertainment Tonight, the line pays homage to Doja's often electrifying and colorful world in many ways; from flora-inspired eyeshadow palettes and otherworldly makeup brushes to dreamy lip plumping glosses and multi-dimensional powder highlighters, fans and makeup aficionados alike will have a great time immersing themselves in the iridescent and wonderfully trippy world of Doja Cat.

Meanwhile, Doja's range is also shockingly inexpensive in comparison to other celebrity beauty or cosmetic brands. According to ET, in addition to Doja's 36-color "Mega" palette, there are numerous small eyeshadow quads, as well as the aforementioned liners and a mascara with the cutest ball-tipped brush ever seen.

However, Doja Cat's BH Cosmetics beauty collection is available to shop now at BHCosmetics.com.

