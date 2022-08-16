Doja Cat calls out haters in scathing tweets after she received backlash for shaving her head and eyebrows

Doja Cat is slamming all her haters. After the chart-topping singer shaved her eyebrows and head live online, she has been receiving a ton of negative comments from haters who have reservations against her new look. Recently, Doja Cat decided to call out the negative comments and took to Twitter to say a few words to them right back.

In her tweets, Doja wrote on Sunday, "I won a grammy and traveled the f—king globe i’ve had a #1 and i went platinum." She went on to curse out the haters as she added, "I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f—kable for you so that you can go home and jerk your c—ks all day long while you live in your mothers [sic] basement," The 26-year-old singer then remarked, "go f—k yourselves."

However, some of her fans were taken aback by her aggressive tone as one wrote, "Girl your fans love and support you we don’t deserve to be talked to like this," while another called her tweets a "personal attack." Though there were still her devotees who took her side through the whole internet stint as one wrote, "Clearly she was talking to her haters and the perverts so why would you take it so personal?"

Meanwhile, as Doja shaved off her hair on Instagram Live, she opened up about never liking her hair, "I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f—king head.' I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway." She went on to add, "I, like, don’t like having hair," per Page Six.

